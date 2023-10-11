New BMW X2 and iX2 unveiled

BMW has unveiled its new BMW X2 and also its first-ever BMW iX2, and this new model comes with an updated design it is larger than the previous model and comes with more space inside.

The new X2 is longer, wider, and taller than its predecessor, measuring 4,554 mm in length, 1,845 mm in width, and 1,590 mm in height. These dimensions enhance both seating and cargo space, with a load capacity ranging from 560 to 1,470 liters, depending on the model. The iX2 variant offers between 525 and 1,400 liters.

The new BMW X2’s interior combines modern luxury with sporty elements. It features a sleek instrument panel with a curved display and a floating armrest that includes a control panel.

The center console has illuminated cup holders and a wireless charging tray for smartphones. Seats come in various materials, including Veganza and Vernasca leather, and offer optional features like sports seats, electric adjustment, and massage functions. Enhanced acoustic comfort and safety features, including an interaction airbag between the front passenger seat and the driver’s seat, are now standard.

The new BMW iX2 xDrive30. is equipped with two intricately designed drive units, one located at the front axle and the other at the rear. When working in tandem, these drive units produce a remarkable system output of 230 kW or 313 horsepower, including a temporary boost feature. Additionally, the system torque reaches an impressive 494 Newton-meters, or 364 pound-feet. In terms of performance, the iX2 xDrive30 boasts an acceleration capability that takes it from a standstill to 100 kilometers per hour (approximately 62 miles per hour) in a mere 5.6 seconds, ultimately reaching a top speed of 180 kilometers per hour (or about 112 miles per hour).

You can find out more information about the new BMW X2 and the new BMW iX2 over at BMW at the link below, these new models will go on sale in 2024.

Source BMW



