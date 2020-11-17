New BMW iX electric vehicle unveiled launches next year

Last week BMW unveiled their latest electric vehicle, the BMW iX and the car will go on sale in 2021, the car features two electric motors and a high voltage battery.

The new BMW iX comes with 500 horsepower and it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 5.0 seconds.

The vision becomes reality, as the BMW Vision iNEXT becomes the BMW iX. A year before its market launch at the end of 2021, the BMW Group is providing a first look ahead to the future BMW iX, which is currently still in the series development phase. The BMW iX is the first model based on a new, modular, scalable future toolkit developed by the BMW Group; its focus is a fresh interpretation of design, sustainability, driving pleasure, versatility and luxury.

Conceived from the outset for purely electric mobility, the iX sees BMW redefining the successful Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept. With its completely newly developed, precise and minimalist design, the BMW iX is the first representative of a trailblazing generation of cars poised to redefine the driving experience, the feeling of interior space and the relationship between a vehicle and those on board.

the car will launch next year.

Source BMW

