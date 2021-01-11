New BMW iDrive being shown off at CES 2021

BMW has unveiled its new iDrive in car technology at this years CES and we get to have a look at what BMW’s in car systems will be like on future vehicles.

BMW will be unveiling more information about the new iDrive system this week, it looks interesting from the photos.

The next generation of BMW iDrive takes the burgeoning relationship between a BMW and its driver to a new level. The new system neatly bridges the gap between analogue and digital technology. And this, in turn, heralds another paradigm shift, as the number of available functions in a car and their complexity continue along a constant upward curve. Digital intelligence has been introduced into cars, optimised sensors now allowing them to perceive and analyse their surroundings. As a result, elements of driving and parking can be automated to an increasing degree. And cloud-based services dip into a growing pool of real-time data.

You can find out more information about the new 2021 BMW iDrive technology over at BMW at the link below.

Source BMW

