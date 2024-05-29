New BMW 3 Series Sedan and Touring Unveiled

The BMW 3 Series has long been a symbol of sporty driving pleasure and premium midsize class excellence. With the 2024 model, BMW continues to push the envelope, introducing significant updates in design, powertrain, and digitalization. The new BMW 3 Series Sedan and Touring models are set to redefine modernity and efficiency in the automotive world, showcasing the brand’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Enhanced Electric Range and Efficiency

One of the standout features of the BMW 3 Series 2024 is the improved electric range of its plug-in hybrid models. Thanks to new high-voltage batteries with a usable energy capacity of 19.5 kWh, these models can now achieve a maximum electric range of up to 101 kilometers (63 miles) in the WLTP cycle. This advancement not only enhances the vehicle’s efficiency but also allows for longer trips with zero local emissions, making it a more sustainable choice for eco-conscious drivers. The plug-in hybrid models also support three-phase AC charging at up to 11 kW, ensuring convenient and quick charging options for owners.

In addition to the plug-in hybrid variants, the BMW 3 Series 2024 offers a range of efficient and powerful gasoline and diesel engines. These engines incorporate the latest BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, which optimizes performance while minimizing fuel consumption and emissions. The intelligent lightweight construction and aerodynamic enhancements further contribute to the vehicle’s overall efficiency.

Refined Design and Premium Features

The BMW 3 Series 2024 showcases a refined exterior and interior design, elevating its visual appeal and premium feel. The exterior features new paint finishes, such as the Skyscraper Grey metallic and M Brooklyn Grey metallic, along with a selection of light-alloy wheels ranging from 17 to 19 inches in size. The M Sport package and M340i models offer additional design elements that emphasize the vehicle’s sporty character, such as the mesh-design BMW kidney grille and trapezoidal tailpipe trims.

Inside the cabin, the BMW 3 Series 2024 offers a host of sophisticated features and premium materials. The CraftedClarity glass applications on the gear selector, start/stop button, iDrive Controller, and volume control add a touch of elegance to the interior. The Sensatec instrument panel, along with the optional Vernasca leather trim and M Sport seats, create a luxurious and comfortable environment for both driver and passengers.

Advanced Technology and Connectivity

The BMW 3 Series 2024 is equipped with innovative technology and connectivity features that enhance the driving experience. The new BMW Operating System 8.5 with QuickSelect offers intuitive and comfortable operation, allowing drivers to easily access various functions and settings. The upgraded BMW iDrive system includes extended navigation functions, such as the Augmented View, which provides a live video stream of the vehicle’s surroundings with superimposed navigation information.

Other notable technology features include the BMW Maps navigation system with cloud-based route calculation, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant with expanded functionality, and the optional BMW Head-Up Display that projects relevant information directly into the driver’s line of sight. The BMW Digital Key Plus, available as an optional extra, allows drivers to lock and unlock their vehicle and start the engine using their smartphone.

Safety and Driver Assistance Systems

The BMW 3 Series 2024 prioritizes safety with a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems. The standard equipment includes features such as Front Collision Warning with brake intervention, Lane Departure Warning, and Speed Limit Info. Optional systems like the Driving Assistant Professional offer additional functionalities, including Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, and Emergency Stop Assistant.

The vehicle also benefits from the latest advancements in passive safety technology. The optimized body structure, along with the strategically placed airbags and restraint systems, work together to protect occupants in the event of a collision. The BMW 3 Series 2024 has undergone rigorous crash tests to ensure the highest level of safety for its passengers.

Pricing and Availability

The new BMW 3 Series Sedan and Touring will be launched worldwide with production starting in July 2024. These models will be manufactured at BMW Group Plant Munich, with additional production for the Sedan at BMW Group Plant San Luis Potosí in Mexico and the Tiexi plant in Shenyang for the Chinese market. Pricing details are yet to be announced, but given the extensive upgrades and premium features, a slight increase from previous models is anticipated.

The BMW 3 Series 2024 represents a significant leap forward in terms of electric range, modern design, and advanced technology. With its commitment to efficiency, sustainability, and driving pleasure, this iconic model is poised to set new standards in the premium midsize segment, appealing to a wide range of customers who value performance, luxury, and environmental responsibility.

