Aston Martin and Lucid to create Luxury EVs

Aston Martin has announced a new partnership with Lucid that will help the high-end sports car maker develop a range of high-end and luxury electric vehicles, they will be built on a new modular BEV platform.

The range of electric vehicles will include an Aston Martin Hypercar, Sport, GT, and also SUV cars, Aston Martin has also said that Mercedes AMG will continue to provide a wide range of technology for their cars.

The proposed agreement announced this morning to the London Stock Exchange would see Lucid, a world-leader in the design and manufacture of advanced electric powertrains and battery systems, supply Aston Martin with industry-leading electric vehicle technologies. Access to Lucid’s current and future powertrain and battery technology will be at the centre of Aston Martin’s all-new in-house Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) platform.

Aston Martin’s electrification programme forms a pillar of the ultra-luxury brand’s wider Racing. Green. sustainability strategy and will see an investment of over £2 billion in advanced technologies over the next five years, with investment phasing from ICE to BEV technology.

Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin, said: “The supply agreement with Lucid is a game changer for the future EV-led growth of Aston Martin. Based on our strategy and requirements, we selected Lucid, gaining access to the industry’s highest performance and most innovative technologies for our future BEV products.

“We will not only leverage the significant investments Lucid has made to develop its world-class technologies, but will also further enhance and differentiate the drive experience through the work Roberto Fedeli and his teams are already developing, aligned with our ultra-luxury, high-performance strategy.

You can find out more information about the new partnership between Aston Martin and Lucid over at the Aston Martin website at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing more details about the cars.

Source Aston Martin



