New Bentley Flying Spur with twin turbo V8 unveiled

The new Bentley Flying Spur is now official and the car comes with a twin turbo V8 engine that produces 550 PS, about 542 horsepower.

This gives the new Flying Spur a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 198 miles per hour.

The Flying Spur V8 is 100 kg lighter than the W12 version, making the vehicle feel more agile and responsive with a distinctive personality of its own. The new model includes the latest powertrain and chassis advancements; Adaptive Air Suspension, Torque Vectoring by Brake, Drive Dynamics Control, and Electric Steering, all of which are standard features. Furthermore, customers can add Bentley’s pioneering 48V electric active anti-roll technology (Bentley Dynamic Ride), and Electronic All-Wheel Steering for even greater agility.

The new Flying Spur, available in both four-seat or five-seat configurations, incorporates a class-leading portfolio of intelligent and intuitive equipment and technology tailored to the driver and passengers. The industry-first Bentley Rotating Display is also available on the new Flying Spur V8, including Apple CarPlay®, photorealistic landscapes through satellite maps and advance warning of changing road or traffic conditions via the local hazard information service.



You can find out more details about the new Bentley Flying Spur over at Bentley at the link below, the exact pricing has not been revealed as yet.

Source Bentley

