New Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid unveiled

Bentley has unveiled their latest luxury vehicle, the Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid and the car will be a limited edition model.

The new Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid comes with a 2.9 litre twin turbo V6 and an electric motor, with a combined 536 horsepower.

The car comes with a top speed of 177 miles per hour and it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.1 seconds.

The Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition not only uses an advanced hybrid powertrain delivering a combined power of 536 bhp (544 PS) and 750 Nm (553 lb.ft) of torque, but also includes new, even more sustainable materials throughout the cabin, directly reflecting design details showcased in Bentley’s centenary concept car. The cabin features panels of beautifully crafted tweed made from 100% British wool, twisting a blend of tonal colours into a bespoke yarn to create a unique natural luxury textile especially for Bentley.

With a focus on sustainability, the open pore Koa veneer fascias and waistrails use 90% less lacquer than high-gloss veneers, and allow the natural surface texture and aesthetic of the wood to be enjoyed. Selected from only the very best, most figured stock available, open-pore veneer is painted with just three ultra-thin layers of lacquer, together totalling only 0.1 mm in thickness.

Source Bentley

