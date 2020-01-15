New Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 wireless headphones announced

Bang & Olufsen has announced its new third generation Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 wireless headphones and they come with a range of upgrades over the previous model.

The new Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 are around 17 percent smaller than the previous models and their weight in at just 5.8 grams each.

Boasting up to 35 hours of playtime, Bang & Olufsen is optimizing battery life in Beoplay E8 by 119 percent compared to the previous model. The earphones have up to seven hours of continuous playtime and four full charges built into the premium leather wireless charging case. This means that many users can go up to several weeks before charging the case, which is done in two hours.

Bang & Olufsen has also doubled the number of microphones from two to four to achieve a beamforming technology directed towards the mouth. This makes sure that the voice is delivered seamlessly while suppressing ambient noise from the environment. The increased number of microphones also improves the Transparency Mode, which allows you to listen to your surroundings with a simple tap on the earphone.

The new Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 wireless headphones are available for £300, you can find out more information over at their website at the link below.

Source Bang & Olufsen

