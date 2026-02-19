NEW Audi RS 639HP Hybrid Monster

Audi has taken a significant step forward in high-performance automotive engineering with the unveiling of the new RS5, the first in its RS lineup to feature plug-in hybrid technology. This innovative model combines a twin-turbocharged V6 engine with an electric motor, delivering an extraordinary 639 horsepower while improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. Available in both sedan and Avant (estate) body styles, the RS5 offers a thrilling driving experience that seamlessly integrates advanced technology with dynamic design. The video below from Autotrader gives us a look at the new Audi RS5.

Unmatched Powertrain and Performance

At the heart of the RS5 is a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine paired with a high-output electric motor. Together, this hybrid powertrain generates an impressive 639 horsepower and 825 Nm of torque, allowing the car to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.6 seconds. For those seeking even greater performance, the optional Audi Sport package increases the top speed to an exhilarating 177 mph.

The plug-in hybrid system is equipped with a 22 kWh battery, allowing for up to 60 miles of electric-only driving. This capability is particularly beneficial for urban commutes or for reducing fuel consumption on longer trips. The hybrid setup not only enhances performance but also prioritizes efficiency, with the electric motor delivering instant torque and smooth acceleration. This combination ensures a driving experience that blends the hallmark RS dynamics with the practical advantages of hybrid technology.

Precision Driving Dynamics

The RS5’s driving dynamics are elevated by Audi’s renowned Quattro all-wheel-drive system, now enhanced with dynamic torque vectoring. This advanced system recalculates torque distribution every five milliseconds, making sure optimal grip and stability across a variety of road conditions. Whether navigating tight corners or cruising at high speeds, the RS5 provides precise handling and exceptional agility.

To further enhance the driving experience, Audi offers RS-specific drive modes, including RS Sport and RS Torque Rear. The latter emphasizes a rear-wheel bias, delivering a more engaging and dynamic feel. Combined with the electromechanical torque vectoring system, these modes adapt seamlessly to your driving style and road conditions, making sure maximum control and enjoyment.

Striking Design

The RS5’s exterior design is a bold statement of its high-performance capabilities. A wider, more muscular stance is complemented by distinctive RS styling elements, including a three-dimensional honeycomb grille, matrix LED headlights, and large air intakes that enhance both aesthetics and aerodynamics. At the rear, features such as a sporty diffuser, oval tailpipes, and customizable OLED lighting signatures emphasize its aggressive yet refined character.

The car’s athletic appeal is further highlighted by RS-specific 21-inch wheels, while the Avant body style offers added practicality without compromising on style. Every design element has been carefully crafted to ensure the RS5 stands out on the road, exuding confidence and performance.

Luxurious Interior and Advanced Technology

Inside the RS5, the cabin is a harmonious blend of luxury and innovative technology. A 10-inch digital driver display and a 14.5-inch central OLED touchscreen provide intuitive access to essential information and controls. For added convenience, an optional 10.9-inch passenger display allows the Copilot to manage navigation or media settings, enhancing the overall driving experience.

The interior is highly customizable, featuring premium materials, including sustainable options. Sport seats with massage functionality ensure comfort on long drives, while RS-specific details and color-coordinated accents add a sporty yet sophisticated touch. Additionally, the RS5 includes a boost button, delivering instant acceleration at the push of a finger, adding an extra layer of excitement to every drive.

Hybrid Benefits Beyond Performance

The RS5’s plug-in hybrid system offers more than just raw power. In EV mode, the car operates silently and efficiently, making it ideal for city driving. The 22 kWh battery can be fully charged in approximately 2.5 hours using an 11 kW fast charger, minimizing downtime between drives.

Dynamic torque vectoring enhances the RS5’s handling, recalculating torque distribution with remarkable speed and precision. This ensures stability and responsiveness, even during aggressive cornering or challenging road conditions. Beyond reducing emissions, the hybrid system provides a smoother, more refined driving experience, making the RS5 a versatile option for both performance enthusiasts and eco-conscious drivers.

Pricing and Availability

The Audi RS5 is now available for order, with deliveries expected to begin by early summer 2026. In Germany, the starting price is approximately €106,000 for the sedan and €108,000 for the Avant. These prices reflect the RS5’s advanced technology, exceptional performance, and luxurious features, positioning it as a competitive choice in the high-performance hybrid market.

The new Audi RS5 represents a bold evolution in high-performance automotive design, combining the raw power of a twin-turbo V6 with the efficiency and practicality of hybrid technology. Whether you are drawn to its exhilarating performance, precise driving dynamics, or innovative design, the RS5 offers a compelling package that redefines what a high-performance hybrid can achieve. With its blend of power, efficiency, and luxury, the RS5 sets a new benchmark for the RS lineup, making sure every journey is as thrilling as it is sustainable.

Source: Audi

Video Credit: Autotrader



