New Audi Q5 Sportback unveiled

Audi is launching a new version of its Q5 SUV in the USA in 2021,the Audi Q5 Sportback. the car comes with a sportier design over the standard Q5.

The new Audi Q5 Sportback will be available with a choice of engines which include a 2.0 litre TFSI with a mild hybrid that produces 261 horsepower.

There is also a more powerful SQ5 version that features a 3.0 litre V6 engine that produces 349 horsepower and 369 lb feet of torque.

The Audi Q5 Sportback is a real eye-catcher and exudes a powerful presence as is typical for the SUV models from Audi. Large air inlets flank the octagonal Singleframe. The headlights with a distinctive daytime running light signature feature LED or optional matrix-design LED technology. The continuous, elegantly sweeping shoulder line emphasizes the wheels and with them the quattro all-wheel drive. The side sill trim on the doors imbue the CUV with stability and robustness. The greenhouse extends low over the body and begins its downward slope early so that the third side window tapers sharply to the rear. The starkly sloped rear window and the seemingly high-mounted rear bumper give the Q5 Sportback a very dynamic and powerful appearance.

You can find out more details about the new 2021 Q5 Sportback over at Audi at the link below, it will launch in the USA in the first half of 2021.

Source Audi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals