New Audi A3 Sportback and Saloon get official

Audi has unveiled its new Audi A3 Sportback and Saloon and the car comes with a range of upgrades over the previous model, this includes a sportier design, improved standard equipment, new materials selectable daytime running light signatures and more.

There will be two engine options for the new Audi A3 at launch, this includes the 1.5-litre TFSI petrol engine with 148 horsepower and the 2.0 litre TDI engine with 148 horsepower, there will also be a new plug-in hybrid model later in the year.

The updated design includes a redesigned, frameless Singleframe grille adopts a sleeker, broader profile starting from the S line trim, setting a commanding presence at the forefront. This, along with the pronounced, angular side air intakes, underscores the vehicles’ athletic essence. A bold front spoiler bridges these intakes, lending the Audi A3 a more grounded appearance. The rear echoes this sportiness with an updated bumper and a notable diffuser.

Drawing inspiration from the RS models, these advanced design features shine especially bright when paired with the S line exterior package. The addition of new, vibrant metallic colors—District Green and Progressive Red—further accentuates the vehicles’ dynamic stature.

You can find out more details about the new 2024 Audi A3 Sportback and Saloon over at the Audi website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing, although it is expected to be in line with existing models.

Source Audi



