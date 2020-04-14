New Asus GeForce GT 710 card features 4 HDMI connections

Asus has introduced a new version of its passively cooled GeForce GT 710 card which is now equipped with four HDMI ports enabling multi-monitor productivity with up to 4 displays. The ASUS GeForce GT 710 is a passively-cooled single-slot graphics card, designed to provide users with quiet multi-monitor productivity.

The 2020 GeForce GT 710 card reference GT710-4H-SL-2GD5, supports resolutions up to 3840×2160 at 60Hz for one monitor only (3840×2160 at 30Hz for multiple monitors) and features the same 192 CUDA cores (Kepler architecture) with a GPU base clock of 954MHz with 2GB of GDDR5 memory.

“The ASUS GPU Tweak II utility takes graphics card tuning to the next level. It allows you to tweak critical parameters including GPU core clocks, memory frequency, and voltage settings, with the option to monitor everything in real-time through a customizable on-screen display. Advanced fan control is also included along with many more features to help you get the most out of your graphics card.”

“Each card must meet rigorous performance and reliability standards before it ships. Performance and stress tests are run with the latest chart-topping titles like Fortnite, League of Legends, Overwatch, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. We also carry out reliability trials that include a 144-hour stability test and a series of 3DMark benchmarking runs to ensure the card performs well when pushed to the limits.”

Features of the Asus GeForce GT 710 card with 4 HDMI ports :

– 4x HDMI Ports enable multi-monitor productivity on up to 4 displays.

– Single-slot Design fits in small chassis and leaves room for additional PCIe devices.

– Passive Cooling keeps things quiet.

– Auto-Extreme Technology uses automation to enhance reliability.

– A 144-hour validation program puts cards through a series of stringent tests to ensure compatibility

– GPU Tweak II provides intuitive performance tweaking, thermal controls, and system monitoring.

Source : Asus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals