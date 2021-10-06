New Arduino Store launches offering “smoother” experience

Makers, developers and hobbyists who use the Arduino platform will be pleased to know that the Arduino team has upgraded the official Arduino store this month providing a new experience, new features and a slightly different layout. The Arduino store has been designed to be more responsive and run smoother and is now around 30% faster than the previous store. You can now browse through the store by feature : “Whether it’s home automation, IoT or robotics, you can filter the Arduino devices that meet your needs”.

“We’ve been researching for some time to figure out the best way to bring you a frictionless, enjoyable experience when you visit the official Arduino store. As you can imagine there are a lot of options out there when it comes to e-commerce platforms. The navigation has been simplified quite a lot. We shop online too, and know how important it is to be able to find the products you want quickly and easily. So the new store navigation makes it easy to hone in straight away on the products you’re looking for.

You can use any credit or debit card very easily now, or go with a PayPal option if you prefer. As we continue to work on the store in the background, more payment options will come online. But for now, you’re safe and secure with lots of easy options available. Once your order’s in, you’ve got lots of great tracking options too. You can get updates via SMS text messages now. Or if you prefer, log into your Arduino Store account with the official Shopify app. Your notifications and order statuses are always right there, that way, at a moment’s notice.”

Source : Arduino

