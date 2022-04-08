New Apple report says third party apps are more popular than Apple’s

Apple has published a new report that it commissioned by the Analysis Group relating to the popularity of apps on its app store.

Apple is under scrutiny on whether or not it prioritizes its own apps in the app store, we presume this report is designed to show the opposite.

For example, Spotify is more popular than Apple Music in most countries and some other apps are also more popular in some countries.

Another example is Netflix which is considerably more popular than Apple’s own streaming app, Apple TV, there are many more apps that are more popular than Apple’s.

The report analyzes apps from Apple and third-party developers across many popular app types, breaking down regional and global top performers. It also highlights just how many channels developers now have to distribute their apps — from mobile platforms, to PCs, to video game consoles.

The report also offers a deep analysis on a wide variety of app types, from service-based apps that offer TV, movie, or music streaming, to core smartphone features like communication.

Our quantitative analyses of engagement with apps (not merely app downloads) demonstrates that, across many app types, Apple’s own apps are eclipsed in popularity and account for a relatively small share of usage.

