New Apple Maps lands in the UK and Ireland

Apple has announced that it has started to roll out its new Apple Maps in the UK and Ireland, the update brings a range of new features to Maps.

The new features include new cycling direction, Look Around, plus more comprehensive coverage of roads, parks, building, malls, airports and more.

“Apple Maps is the best way to explore and navigate the world — all while protecting your privacy — and we’re excited to bring the new map to our users in the UK and Ireland,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “We have rebuilt the map from the ground up, with better navigation, richer detail, more accurate information for places, and incredible features like Look Around, cycling directions, and curated Guides from trusted resources. We’ve reimagined how Maps can help users find the places they love and get to where they’re going even faster and easier.”

You can find out more details about the latest version of Maps at the link below, it is now available in the UK and Ireland.

