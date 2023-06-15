New Apple Mac Pro suffering hard drive issues

The new Apple Mac Pro was unveiled at WWDC 2023 last week, now it has been revealed that there is a hard drive issue with the new Mac Pro. Apple is now apparently aware of the issue and working on a fix.

The Mac Pro comes with SSD storage, although it does also have SATA ports for adding in SATA hard drives, this is apparently what is causing the issue, some models are causing SATA hard drives to disconnect after the device wakes from sleep.

Apple has said that this will be fixed in a future software update, but has also provided a workaround until the issue can be fixed in an update, Apple has said to stop your device from going to sleep. This can be done by going to Settings > Displays > Advanced and selecting “Prevent automatic sleeping when the display is off”. You can see what Apple has to say about the problem below.

“Certain models of internal SATA drives might unexpectedly disconnect from your computer after your Mac wakes from sleep,” said Apple. “This can occur if your Mac automatically goes to sleep or if you manually put your Mac to sleep. If you see a message that your disk was not ejected properly, you can restart your Mac to reconnect to the drive.”

As yet there are no details on exactly when Apple will release a software update to fix this issue with the new Apple Mac Pro, although we presume that it should be released sometime soon, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors



