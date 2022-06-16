New Apple M2 processor gets benchmarked

The new Apple M2 processor was made official at WWDC 2022 last week, it will be used in the new MacBook Air and the new 13 inch M2 MacBook.

The MacBook Air will go on sale next month and the 13 inch M2 MacBook goes on sale tomorrow. Now the new M2 processor from these new laptops has been benchmarked.

The M2 processor is said to be around 18 percent faster than the M1 in terms of processor speed, some recent benchmarks have confirmed this.

The benchmarks were from Geekbench and they can be seen in the tweet below and also over at Geekbench at the link below.

CPU Benchmarks have leaked for Apple’s M2 chip! 3.49GHz CPU clock vs M1’s 3.2GHz

Single-core performance gain vs M1: 11.56%

Multi-core performance gain vs M1: 19.45% A little bit better than my estimates. I’m impressed!https://t.co/TGHOHw77Ds

Thanks to @amoss_137 for sharing. pic.twitter.com/NS9xODnOdX — Vadim Yuryev (@VadimYuryev) June 15, 2022

As we can see from the benchmarks the M2 multi-core performance is around 20 percent higher than that of Apple’s M1 processor.

Apple will also be releasing some more powerful versions of the M2 later this year, we are expecting to see an M2 Pro and an M2 Max. It will be interesting to see what performance gains these processors acheive.

Source Vadim Yurev, Geekbench, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals