New Apple AirTags, Airpods, Silicon Macs and more coming this year

We have been hearing rumors about the Apple AirTags trackers for some time, according to a recent report, they will finally launch this year.

The news comes from Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has also revealed details about a number of other Apple devices launching in 2021.

As well as the AirTags we can expect to see some new Apple AirPods, a range of new silicon Macs including new iMacs and also a new augmented reality device from Apple.

The AR device is expected to be the Apple Glasses that we have been hearing rumors about for some time.

We will also see some new Apple device with mini LED displays, this could include MacBook’s and also iPads.

Apple has a number of new devices in the works, the one we are most interested in seeing is their new Macs, as their first Silicon Macs which launch last year come with impressive performance.

Source MacRumors

