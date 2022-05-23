New Apple 27 inch Mini LED Display delayed until October

There were rumors that the new Apple 27 inch Mini LED Display would be launching at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference next month. The launch of the display has now been delayed.

According to a recent report from Ross Young, the new Apple 27- nch Mini LED Display is now delayed until October.

The delay is due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak in China which has led to a lockdown in some areas of the country including Shanghai, where the device was due to be produced. Production will now be moved to another location.

Apple leak! The 27″ MiniLED monitor has been delayed as it was going to be produced at Quanta in Shanghai which has been locked down. Production is in the process of being moved to a different location and has been delayed. It now looks like an October release. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 20, 2022

The new Mini LED display was due to be unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference which takes place between the 6th and 10th of June. It looks like this will now happen later in the year, if it’s launching in October it could be announced in September at the iPhone 14 event, or possibly a separate Mac event in October.

