Amazon has announced the launch of its latest Fire TV devices, the new Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite.

The Fire TV Stick Lite will retail for £29.99 in the UK and the new Fire TV Stick will retail for £39.99, both models come with improved performance over the previous Fire Stick.

Our best-Selling Fire TV Stick Now 50% More Powerful with HDR and Dolby Atmos Support—Just £39.99

The all-new Fire TV Stick features an enhanced 1.7 GHz quad-core processor that makes it 50% more powerful than the previous generation. The new Fire TV Stick delivers faster streaming in 1080p at 60fps with HDR compatibility. The dual-band, dual-antenna WiFi supports 5 GHz networks for more stable streaming and fewer dropped connections. Fire TV Stick also supports Dolby Atmos for immersive sound with compatible content and speakers, and an Alexa Voice Remote with dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons for easy control of compatible TVs, soundbars, and A/V receivers. The all-new Fire TV Stick delivers improved performance while consuming 50% less power than the previous generation.



Fire TV Stick Lite is a new, even more affordable way to begin streaming in full HD. It is 50% more powerful than the previous-generation Fire TV Stick and features HDR support. Fire TV Stick Lite comes with the Alexa Voice Remote Lite, a new remote that allows you to use voice to find, launch, and control content.

You can find out more details about the new Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite over at Amazon at the link below.

