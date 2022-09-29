New Amazon Fire TV Cube unveiled

Amazon has announced a range of new devices, the latest one is the new Amazon Fire TV Cube which was announced along with their new Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series and other devices.

Amazon also announced their new Alexa Voice Remote Pro, this device is up for pre-order for $34.99 and it will work with a range of Alexa devices.

“The all-new Fire TV Cube is a big step forward for Fire TV—it’s the fastest, most powerful, and most versatile streaming media player we’ve ever made,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “This Fire TV Cube’s powerful processing and Wi-Fi 6E support deliver an incredibly smooth streaming experience, and HDMI input means you can instantly extend the simplicity of Fire TV and hands-free Alexa control to your home entertainment system. With Alexa Voice Remote Pro, we’re making it easy to find a misplaced remote and get to the apps and content you love.”

The third generation of Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s best Fire TV streaming media player yet, with a new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor that makes it 20% more powerful than the previous generation. The supercharged processor increases app launch speeds, making this Fire TV’s smoothest and most fluid streaming media player experience to date. Fire TV Cube can be controlled entirely hands-free with Alexa and includes support for cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. Plus, it offers a range of new features, including an HDMI input port, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Super Resolution Upscaling.

You can find out more details about the new Amazon Fire TV Cube over at the Amazon website at the link below. The device can be pre-ordered in the USA for $139.99.

