New all electric Porsche Macan starts testing on the road

Porsche has launched some impressive electric vehicles like the Taycan and the company is also working on a new all electric Porsche Macan SUV.

Porsche has announced that they have now started to test out the new electric Macan SUV on the road after initial testing at their Porsche Development Centre in Weissach

“Testing in a real-life environment is now getting underway – one of the most important milestones in the development process,” says Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board, Research and Development, at Porsche AG. By the time the all-electric Macan is launched onto the market in 2023, it will have covered some three million test kilometres worldwide in varying conditions. The prototypes are able to incorporate the experience gained from countless previous test kilometres – driven in a virtual space. The pictures show a camouflaged version of this new electric SUV, you can find out more details about the car over at Porsche at the link below. This new all electric SUV will be launching in 2023. Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals