Porsche Taycan software update brings improved performance and more

Porsche has released a softweare update for their Taycan electric vehicle and the update brings some new features and also some performance gains.

The 0 to 200 km/h time on the Taycan Turbo S is improved by 0.2 seconds and now takes just 9.6 seconds.

There are also changes to the navigation system, the Charging Planner function and more, you can see more information below.

The range of Charging Planner functions is also extended. For example, it is now possible to set the charge level with which the Taycan is to reach the specified destination. During a charging process with active route guidance, the driver receives a notification in the vehicle and in the app when the necessary charge level for the remaining route has been reached so that the journey can be continued. With the new Battery-Saving Charging function, charging capacity can be reduced from up to 270 kW to 200 kW if desired. The resulting lower battery temperature during charging results in lower-impact charging and a highly efficient charging process. The 22 kW on-board AC charger will be available as a retro-fit option in selected markets from the end of 2021.

You can find out more details about the new software update for the Porsche Taycan over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

