New 24 inch iMac may launch later this year

Apple launched its 24 inch iMac in 2021, but the company has still not launched a larger 27-inch model or an iMac Pro.

According to a recent report, we will have to wait until much later this year to see a new 24-inch iMac, we wonder if we will also get a larger iMac at the same time.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter, we may see the device late in 2023 with an M3 processor, or we may have to wait until early next year. You can see what he had to say about a new iMac below.

“I haven’t seen anything to indicate there will be a new iMac until the M3 chip generation, which won’t arrive until the tail end of this year at the earliest or next year,” wrote Gurman. “So if you want to stick with the iMac, you’ll just have to sit tight.”

Many people are waiting for Apple to launch a new larger iMac, so it looks like we will have to wait a little longer to see a new iMac. Hopefully, Apple is planning to launch a larger one along with a Pro model at the same time as the new 24-inch model.

Apple is expected to release various new Macs this year, we have already seen the new Mac Mini and new MacBook Pro laptops and we are expecting some more new Macs as well.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors





