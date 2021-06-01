New 14 inch and 16 MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon coming next week

Apple are holding their WWDC 2021 press event next week and we are expecting to see a new 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro at the event.

These new MacBook Pro notebooks will come with an Apple Silicon processor, this will be an updated version of the Apple M1 which may be called the M1X.

These new MacBook’s are expected to have a similar design to the existing models, although they will get a range of hardware upgrades.

As well as the new Apple Silicon processor they will also come with more RAM and storage than the current models. The displays on the notebook are expected to get a significant upgrade and these will include a Mini LED display with slimmer bezels than the current line up.

We are also expecting to see a number of other new devices at the event, this will include a new more powerful Mac Mini which will get an updated design and also the new Apple M1X processor.

As well as the new hardware Apple will be showing off iOS 15, a new version of macOS, watchOS, tvOS and more.

Source Macworld

