New 13 inch MacBook Pro with scissor keyboard could launch next month

Apple recently launched their new MacBook Air and now it looks like we have some details on when the new 13 inch MacBook Pro will launch.

Apple launched their 16 inch MacBook Pro last November, the notebook came with an updated scissor keyboard.

They also launched a new MacBook Air recently with the same scissor keyboard and now it looks like the 13 inch MacBook Pro could launch next month. The news comes in a tweet from Jon Prosser

If everything goes well… New 13” MacBook Pro (codename J223) coming next month. pic.twitter.com/2LGXy6w9Ya — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 4, 2020

We have been hearing rumors about this new 13 inch version of the MacBook Pro for some time, as soon as we get some actual specifications on the device and also confirmation of the exact launch date, we will let you guys know.

Source Jon Prosser, Apple Insider

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals