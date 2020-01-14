New 13 inch MacBook Pro appears at EEC

It looks like Apple is getting ready to launch a new 13 inch MacBook as the device has recently been listed in the Eurasian Economic Commission database.

The listing was discovered by MacRumors and the device is listed with the model number A2289 which is an unreleased model.

This is apparently a new 13 inch MacBook Pro with the scissor keyboard, Apple released their new 16 inch MacBook Pro with the same keyboard back in November.

The new MacBook Pro is expected to launch some time soon, when a device appears in the Eurasian Economic Commission database it usually launches shortly after this so we could possibly see it launch some time this month.

As soon as we get some more details on the release date we will let you guys know, we are also expecting to see more MacBooks with the scissor keyboard this year.

Source MacRumors

