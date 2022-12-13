New 10.9-inch iPad gets durability tested

Apple launched its new 10.9-inch iPad back in October, the device came with an updated design and a range of new features.

This is the most affordable model of the new 2022 iPads, the device starts at $449 in the US. Now we get to find out how durable the device is in a new durability test.

The video below from JerryRigEverything puts the new 10.9-inch iPad through a range of durability tests, this includes a scratch test, burn test and of course, a bend test, let’s see how the device performs.

As we can see from the video, the display on the iPad started to scratch at levels 6 and levels 7, this is in line with many of the smartphones and tablets that are available today.

In the burn test, there was damage to the display initially but it managed to recover with no permanent damage to the display.

Unfortunately, the new 10.9-inch iPad did not pass the bend test and snapped when it was bent, this is as you would expect with a tablet as they are less rigid than smartphones due to their larger sizes. So overall the new 10.9-inch iPad did not manage to pass the durability test.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything





