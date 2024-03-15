NETGEAR Nighthawk DOCSIS 3.1 high-speed cable modem

NETGEAR, Inc. has launched the Nighthawk DOCSIS 3.1 high-speed Internet cable modem (CM3000), designed to support the latest DOCSIS 3.1 cable internet speeds with mid/high-split technology. This modem is capable of achieving download speeds up to 2.5 Gbps and upload speeds up to 1 Gbps, catering to the increased demand for higher upstream bandwidth due to activities like video conferencing and live streaming. The CM3000 is compatible with major U.S. cable service providers and is equipped to handle future internet speed advancements.

The CM3000 is powered by the latest DOCSIS 3.1 technology, which is a big deal because it allows for download speeds that can reach up to 2.5 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 1 Gbps. This means that whether you’re video conferencing, streaming your favorite show in high definition, or playing online games, you can do so without the frustration of lag or buffering.

NETGEAR Nighthawk DOCSIS 3.1

One of the best things about this modem is that it works with most major U.S. cable providers. You won’t have to worry about compatibility issues or a complicated setup process. It’s designed to integrate seamlessly into NETGEAR’s ecosystem, so if you have the latest WiFi 6E or WiFi 7 routers, or even an Orbi mesh system, you’re in for a treat. The CM3000 will work with these devices to give you the best performance possible.

Now, let’s talk about efficiency. The CM3000 has a 2.5Gig port that allows you to connect directly to your router for a high-speed connection. But that’s not all. It also supports link aggregation, which can boost your network speeds up to 2 Gbps. This means your internet setup will not only be fast but also smartly optimized for the highest throughput.

As you look ahead, the CM3000 is ready for the future of internet technology. It offers more spectrum and upload speeds that are significantly faster than the older DOCSIS 3.0 standard. This makes the CM3000 a lasting choice that can adapt to advancements in internet tech over time. Plus, by owning your modem, you can save money on rental fees charged by your internet service provider (ISP), making the CM3000 a wise investment for your wallet.

Features and specifications

Engineered for today’s fastest DOCSIS 3.1 cable internet speeds – Enjoy 20% more spectrum overall and the fastest Internet speeds available, such as Xfinity’s 2 Gbps download speeds and 200 Mbps upload speeds, that can only be accessed with the revolutionary mid/high-split technology.

Upload 10x faster than older DOCSIS 3.0 modems – Unprecedented upload speeds for seamless multi-family gaming, video conferencing, and uploading even the largest files – simultaneously. Plus provides easy remote access to your home security cameras and files on your NAS.

Combine multi-gigabit ISP speed with more NETGEAR innovations – For the ultimate in performance, link NETGEAR’s award-winning WiFi 6E or WiFi 7 router or Orbi system to the CM3000 cable modem to get the most out of your up to 2.5 Gbps internet multi-gig speeds.

Take on future Internet speeds – Be prepared for what’s coming next. Not only will you have mid/high-split technology to access today’s faster speeds, but you’ll be also prepared to take on future network speeds at much higher performance levels.

Save money every single month – Instead of renting a cable modem from your ISP, purchase your own high-performance modem and save up to $300 a year in fees.

Connect for multi-gig speed – Access the faster Internet speed from your ISP plan. Connect your router’s multi-gig Internet port directly into the modem’s 2.5Gig port. Or reach up to 2 Gbps by connecting the two Gigabit ports to a router that supports Internet with link aggregation.

Priced at $299.99, the NETGEAR CM3000 Nighthawk DOCSIS 3.1 High-Speed Internet Cable Modem is available for purchase in the U.S. It’s more than just a modem; it’s a key to unlocking a superior digital experience at home. With its advanced features and powerful capabilities, the CM3000 is set to change the way you think about and use your home internet connection.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals