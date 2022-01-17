Netflix to increase prices in the US and Canada

Netflix is increasing the prices of its streaming service in the USA and Canada, the company will increase its monthly subscription price between $1 and $2 a month.

The standard Netflix plan which lets you have two streams at once is being increased from $13.99 a month to $15.49 a month in the US. This is also increasing in Canada from C$14.99 to C$16:49.

Netflix is also increasing the price of its premium streaming plan, this has not gone up to $19.99 a month and their single-stream plan has gone up from $8.99 a month to $9.99. Netflix recently gave a statement to Reuters which you can see below.

“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

“We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget,” the spokesperson added.

So far these Netflix price increases are only for the USA and Canada, as yet there are no details on when we may also see some price increase in more countries. As soon as we get some more information on this we will let you know.

Source Reuters

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals