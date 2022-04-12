Netflix Nimona film launching in 2023

Annapurna Pictures and Netflix have this week announced that the highly anticipated Nimona film animated adaptation of ND Stevenson’s Nimona is expected to be released sometime during 2023. After Disney acquired 21st Century Fox back in 2019 it also purchased Blue Sky Studios and its animations, one of which was the previously announced Nimona film.

Via Twitter ND Stevenson announced that after a few delays the Nimona film is now back under production with Annapurna Pictures and is set to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2023. “Nimona’s always been a spunky little story that just wouldn’t stop. She’s a fighter…but she’s also got some really awesome people fighting for her. I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE…coming at you in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix.”

“Netflix’s Nimona tells the story of how shapeshifting teen Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz) becomes the one person who can save the life of a knight named Blackheart (Riz Ahmed) after he’s falsely accused of committing a crime.”

As soon as more information, trailers and release dates are made available we will keep you up to speed as always. Let’s hope we don’t have to wait too long for a teaser trailer to be released.

Source : Twitter : Verge

