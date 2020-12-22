Netflix lands on Amazon Echo Show

Amazon has revealed that Netflix is now available on their Echo Show devices and you can now stream movies and TV shows on these devices.

You can run Netflix on supported device by saying ‘Alexa, open Netflix’, you will need to log into your Netflix account to use the features.

Customers now have access to the full Netflix catalogue on their Echo Show devices to voice control search, browse, pause, resume and stream films or TV shows, including Netflix Originals such as The Queen’s Gambit, Jingle Jangle and The Crown.

We’re excited to bring Netflix to Echo Show devices, giving customers more video options to choose from. Now more than ever, customers are turning to their Echo Show devices to stay entertained, with audiences watching more than twice as much video content on their Echo Show compared to this time last year from streaming services* like Prime Video.

You can find out more information about Netflix on Amazon's Echo Show devices over at their website at the link below.

Source Amazon

