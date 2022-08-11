Fakes TV series premiers on Netflix Sept 2nd

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming Fakes TV series which will be premiering on the streaming service next month and available to watch from September 2, 2022. Fakes tells the story of two teenage friends who accidentally build one of the largest fake ID empires in North America. What starts as a few fake IDs quickly escalates into a huge enterprise earning the girls massive wealth and even bigger problems.

Netflix Fakes TV Series

The Netflix Fakes TV series stars Emilija Baranac,Jennifer Tong,Richard Harmon and has been created by David Turko.

“Teenage best friends Zoe and Becca set out to build their own fake ID empire, but when business starts booming, their life of crime gets way too real. Emilija Baranac and Jennifer Tong lead this YA dramedy series about friendship and fraud told from different perspectives. Coming on 2 September”

Source : Netflix

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals