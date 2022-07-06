Nerf Gjallarhorn rocket launcher preorders start tomorrow $185

Tomorrow Nerf will start taking preorders for its huge Nerf Gjallarhorn rocket launcher from the Destiny video game, reorders will start from $185 although no details on a shipping date have been announced either by nerve or Bungie.

If you are considering purchasing the Nerf LMTD blaster, you need to unlock it in game in the Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack. Once unlocked your be able to join the “virtual waiting room” for your purchase, if any are not preorder it the remaining stock will be made available for sale on July 21, 2022.

Nerf Gjallarhorn rocket launcher

“We wanted to integrate how it reloads in the game so the entire top housing of the Blaster itself shifts forward, it opens the loading bay just like it does in the game, you pop the shell in just like the animation, and then you pull it back and you’re ready to blast off a burst of three MEGA darts, which is super awesome. It’s the first time at NERF that we’ve ever done an easily reloadable MEGA dart shell that fires multiple MEGA darts at once.”

““With that shell, we’re shooting three of those MEGA darts at once, which gives that visual sense of the Wolfpack Rounds swirling and flying through the air towards your target,” says Nerf senior project engineer Justin Saccone. You get three of those Mega shells and nine darts in total.”

Source : Nerf : Verge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals