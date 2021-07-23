Geeky Gadgets

Deals Reminder: Naturaltts Online Text to Speech Converter Lifetime Subscription

Naturaltts Online Text to Speech Converter Lifetime Subscription

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the great deal on the Naturaltts Online Text to Speech Converter Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Naturaltts Online Text to Speech Converter Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for $69.99, it normally retails for $599.

Naturaltts is a professional text-to-speech converter with a smart interface that allows any user to convert speech into human-sounding voices. The converted audio is available to be downloaded in MP3. The Personal Pack is perfect for private listening and personal eLearning with 1,200,000 characters, 15 languages, and 31 standard voices plus 15 premium voices.

  • Make natural-sounding voiceovers
  • Languages include English, German, Spanish, Dutch, French, Italian, & more
  • Generate realistic male & female voices in just a seconds
  • High-fidelity speech synthesis
  • Save audio as MP3 with one click
  • Customize your speech with pitch & voice speed controls
  • Make your speech faster or slower, take control of voice volume
  • Use it for e-Learning or essay reading, word pronounces training

Naturaltts: Personal Plan

  • 1,200,000 characters/year; will be refilled each new year for a lifetime
  • 19 languages
    1. English, US
    2. English, British
    3. English, Australian
    4. English, Indian
    5. English, Welsh
    6. German
    7. Spanish, Castilian
    8. Italian
    9. French
    10. Russian
    11. Chinese, Mandarin
    12. French, Canadian
    13. Swedish
    14. Norwegian
    15. Polish
    16. Portuguese, Brazilian
    17. Portuguese
    18. Romanian
    19. Turkish
  • 31 standard voices
  • 15 premium voices

You can find out more details on this great deal on the Naturaltts Online Text to Speech Converter Lifetime Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.

