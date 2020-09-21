Mystic Green Galaxy Note 20 launching in South Korea

Samsung is launching a new color options for their Galaxy Note 20 smartphone in South Korea, Mystic Green.

This new color will be available in South Korea from the 25th of September and it will retai;s for 1,199,000 won which is the same price as the current versions.

As a result,’Galaxy Note 20′ expanded the choice of consumers with a total of six colors, including Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, Mystic Blue, Mystic Red, Mystic Pink, and Mystic Green. The price of the Mystic Green color model of the’Galaxy Note 20′ is 1,199,000 won, the same as the previous model.

The’Galaxy Note 20′ Mystic Green color model will be released as a self-sufficient model with three mobile communication companies on September 25, and can be purchased at Samsung Digital Plaza nationwide, offline stores of each mobile service provider, Samsung Electronics website, and mobile service provider online mall.

You can find out more information about the Mystic Green Samsung Galaxy Note 20 over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

