TheoryBoard Thy333 music theory MIDI controller raises over $950,000 via Kickstarter

In the next few days the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the innovative TheoryBoard Thy333 music theory MIDI controller will come to an end, and is most likely to raise over $1 million thanks to over 1,700 backers.

New features unlocked during the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign thanks to backers pledging over $970,000 include :

– Performance mode (allows user to save chords in a designated area to recall for certain songs/performances)

– Change color palettes

– Bass mode (doubles notes so they can be played with rapid fire in tandem)

– Arpeggiator (we already have a beta version of this)

– Step sequencer (sequence chords AND/OR single notes)

– Allow program changes via MIDI CC, NRPN, or single pads designated to individual MIDI channels

– Change voicing, spread, or octave of singular chords instead of the whole set (and save them this way)

– Different strum types besides up and down

– Pitch/mod support on pads or touch screen

– Juxtapose chords on both sides (same scale or not)… same with single notes (mix and match anything)

– Support MIDI in via USB

– Alternative spread function. Spread “root note” or “spread entire chord” (this gives big open voicings)

– Turn off octave folding

– Live note update automatically updates via MIDI IN when chords are played in the DAW

– Latch key in menu. Press pad… latched… press again… unlatched

– Drum kit mode

– Live note update on own its own MIDI channel

– Note Repeat Mode (similar to MPC)

Irijule based in San Francisco have created a new music theory MIDI controller in the form of the TheoryBoard Thy333, to help you understand the music and create better tunes. Earlybird pledges are available from $499 offering a 58% discount off the recommended retail price. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime before the end of the year during December 2020.

“The main goal of our first project was to remove the learning curve most producers have to go through in order to start playing or producing music. This was achieved in the first prototype of the TheoryBoard.

The initial idea started simple: give the user access to every chord and note within a scale so it’s impossible to play out of key (a scale is an organized set of musical notes, playing “in key” means only playing the notes of that scale). Most songs you hear are locked into a certain scale, meaning every element is using the same set of notes (i.e. the bassline, the synth lead, and the chord progression are all in the same scale of B minor).”

“We figured out a color coded system that gives the user an easy way to visualize the relationship between chords and melody notes. This intuitive design makes the TheoryBoard a completely new type of instrument, while also being a powerful composition/production tool. This means anyone can pick up the TheoryBoard and instantly dive into the world of music production.

Since the last batch of units we have made some minor improvements to the PCB design as well as modifying the mold for the plastic case. We added 16 new screw boss locations to get rid of the biggest complaint we received… the clicky keys (previously if you hit a pad hard enough a slight bow in the PCB would cause a click sound). This was annoying so we fixed it!”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals