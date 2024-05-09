EASYPLAY 1s music keyboard for beginners with Midi support

The EASYPLAY 1s portable music keyboard is your key to unlocking a world of musical possibilities, no matter where you find yourself. Whether you’re a beginner just starting to explore the joys of playing an instrument or a seasoned musician looking for a versatile tool to complement your creative process, this keyboard is designed to exceed your expectations.

EASYPLAY 1s

With the EASYPLAY 1s by your side, you don’t have to wait until you’re back in your studio to capture that fleeting melody. Simply take out this compact and lightweight keyboard, smaller than an iPhone 15 Pro Max, and start playing. The intuitive 25-key 3X5 matrix layout, spanning from C3 to C8 octave, feels natural under your fingers, allowing you to effortlessly translate your ideas into music. And with up to 6 hours of battery life, you can keep jamming without interruption, letting your creativity flow freely.

Limited early bird offers are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $99 or £80 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 49% off the average retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. But don’t let its size fool you – the EASYPLAY 1s is packed with features that cater to both ease of use and professional-grade output. Whether you’re learning your first chords or fine-tuning a complex composition, this keyboard adapts to your skill level and creative needs. The thoughtfully designed layout simplifies the learning process, while the responsive keys and rich sound library ensure that every note you play sounds polished and expressive.

Music Keyboard for Beginners

Imagine the freedom of being able to connect your keyboard to a wide range of devices and software. With MIDI support, Bluetooth connectivity, and a Type-C connection, the EASYPLAY 1s seamlessly integrates into your existing setup, allowing you to expand your musical horizons. Picture yourself collaborating with fellow musicians, even when you’re miles apart, by connecting your keyboard to your favorite music production software. Or, imagine setting up an impromptu jam session in the park, using the keyboard’s integrated Bluetooth speaker to share your music with friends. And when you need to focus on perfecting your craft, simply plug in your headphones using the 3.5mm jack and immerse yourself in your own musical world.

One of the most exciting aspects of the EASYPLAY 1s is its versatile sound library. With 12 different sound packs at your fingertips, including Piano, Guitar, Saxophone, and more, you have the power to explore a wide range of genres and styles. Each pack offers a unique set of sounds that can elevate your music, providing you with the tools to create rich, multi-layered compositions. Imagine being able to switch from a soulful piano melody to a funky guitar riff with just a few taps, all without ever leaving your keyboard.

If the EASYPLAY 1s campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the EASYPLAY 1s music keyboard for beginners project watch the promotional video below.

But the EASYPLAY 1s isn’t just about function – it’s also about expressing your individuality. With interchangeable keycaps, you can customize the look of your keyboard to match your personal style or mood. Picture yourself swapping out the standard keycaps for a set that reflects your favorite color scheme or design, making your musical experience even more uniquely yours.

In essence, the EASYPLAY 1s portable music keyboard is your gateway to a world of boundless musical expression. Whether you’re a beginner looking to explore your musical potential or a professional seeking a reliable and inspiring tool, this keyboard is designed to empower your creativity. So why wait? Embrace the freedom of creating music anytime, anywhere, and let the EASYPLAY 1s be your guide on this exciting musical journey.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and functionality overview for the music keyboard for beginners, jump over to the official EASYPLAY 1s crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals