Music Fingers let you easily create music with your fingers

A unique gadget has been launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of Music Fingers, designed to help you play music by tapping along. The wearable instrument has been combined with playful technology enabling users to create music and play along with a simple tap of your finger. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the project which has been created by the development team based in Madrid, Spain.

“We’ve created a wearable instrument — a device that allows you to feel the music at your fingertips. It is a gadget, shaped like a finger thimble, with triggers that allow you to play different instruments & sounds on any surface.”

“Playful, easy-to-use, fun and functional, Music Fingers serves well the purpose of inviting & enabling anyone who feels music in their fingers –professional musicians, beat makers, producers or just music enthusiasts– to challenge their inner artist through wearable technology; to make music from your heart, your soul, tapping your finger tips.”

Source : Kickstarter

