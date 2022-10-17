helps you build and track your muscle growth



If you would like to track your muscle growth more accurately you might be interested in a new data driven training improvement system called FITTO. Launched via Indiegogo the project has already raised it’s required pledge goal thanks two over350 backers with still 19 days remaining.

The FITTO muscle growth tracking system uses light sources from 8 wavelength NIR LED (Light-Emitting Diodes) to calculate oxy-hemoglobin, deoxy-hemoglobin, water, and lipid by measuring tissue absorption and scattering during photon migrations. According to its creators “FITTO is the only palm-sized portable device that accurately measures and records body composition such as muscle and body fat mass.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $179 or £159 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“FITTO’s data-driven training improvement system includes a smart device and app that measures & analyzes your muscle growth with a push of a button. Fitto will help you know how you are working out and how to improve. With the FITTO app, you will receive personalized workout suggestions & meal plans to help you reach your goals.”

Track muscle growth

If the FITTO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the FITTO helps you track your muscle growth project review the promotional video below.

“Fitto has been engineered to provide accurate data on specific muscles. It uses new disruptive technology called NIRS (Near Infrared Spectroscopy). It is non-invasive and provides accurate data with a click of a button. It allows you to see muscle growth at a glance and gives you information about the effectiveness of your workout and training. “

“The FITTO device uses a non-invasive & safe technology called NIRS (Near-Infrared Spectroscopy); This technology uses an electromagnetic wavelength that ranges from 780 to 2500nm. which is used in hospitals to measure tissue chromophores in order to provide information about a person’s health.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the helps you track your muscle growth, jump over to the official FITTO crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



