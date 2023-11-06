Muro Box N40 programmable mechanical music box

The Muro Box-N40 is a programmable mechanical music box that expands the boundaries of traditional music boxes. This advanced musical wonder allows users to modify and personalize tunes, offering a very unique, dynamic and highly individual music experience. The Muro Box-N40 is more than just a music box; it’s a blend of technology and artistry, reflecting the progression of music boxes in the 21st Century.

What sets the Muro Box-N40 apart is its programmability. You have the freedom to select and fine-tune the music it plays, creating a hands-on, tailored experience. This customization comes to life through a dedicated mobile app compatible with iOS and Android, which becomes your conduit for song selection and playlist curation, offering an intuitive interface to meet your precise musical tastes. Early bird bargains are now available for the innovative project from roughly $299 or £242 (depending on current exchange rates).

With Bluetooth, you connect the companion mobile app to your Muro Box-N40, unlocking the ability to browse songs, craft playlists, and even compose original tunes. The app’s alarm function empowers you to schedule musical wake-up calls, transforming the Muro Box-N40 into a melodious alarm clock that adds function to its form.

The Muro Box-N40 goes beyond the confines of classic music boxes by boasting a 40-note range, making it adept at playing a vast array of compositions from various epochs. It employs multiple combs to produce the “Sublime Harmony” effect. This sonic phenomenon, rooted in sound wave interference, brings a tremolo that enriches the music with depth and complexity.

Crafted with precision, the Muro Box-N40 is made from thermally modified Taiwanese Acacia Confusa wood and solid brass, chosen for their acoustic benefits. This thermal treatment wards off wood warping, prolonging your music box’s life. It’s also built with a zinc alloy base for warm tones and a maple wood section for a balanced sound.

Assuming that the Muro Box N40 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the Muro Box N40 programmable mechanical music box project observe the promotional video below.

Personalization is at your fingertips with the Muro Box-N40, offering the option to add a laser-engraved metal plate, creating a music box that is uniquely yours. Connectivity is a breeze with the Muro Box-N40’s support for DIN 5 midi and USB-C midi signals, enhancing your music-making endeavors. With 30 complimentary tracks, you’re equipped with a rich musical library from the get-go, no extra cost required.

The programmable music box caters to your listening needs with both offline and online playlist capabilities, enabling you to play stored music with or without an internet connection. This flexibility ensures your musical enjoyment is never hindered by connectivity issues.

The Muro Box-N40 marks a significant leap forward, redefining what a music box can be. It seamlessly blends the nostalgic appeal of traditional music boxes with the functionalities of modern technology, providing a personalized and unique musical experience. The Muro Box-N40 symbolizes the harmonious union of tradition and innovation in your musical repertoire.

