Flounder 2.0 13-in-1 Titanium EDC multitool pendant

Imagine having a compact, multifunctional EDC tool that fits seamlessly into your daily life, ready to tackle any task at a moment’s notice. Meet the Flounder 2.0, a coin-sized multitool made from premium GR5 Titanium, designed to be your go-to accessory for everyday carry (EDC). Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, a DIY aficionado, or someone who values preparedness, this 13-in-1 multitool pendant is engineered to provide maximum functionality without adding bulk.

Flounder 2.0

Early bird specials are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $59 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Crafted from GR5 Titanium, the Flounder 2.0 is not only lightweight at just 33 grams but also incredibly durable and rust-resistant. Its coin-sized, compact design ensures it won’t weigh you down, whether you choose to attach it to your keychain or wear it as a stylish pendant. The two-piece design enhances its functionality, making it a versatile tool that fits effortlessly into your lifestyle. Imagine the convenience of having a tool that is both sleek and robust, ready to assist you in a multitude of scenarios without being cumbersome.

Titanium EDC Multitool Pendant

The Flounder 2.0 packs an impressive array of 13 essential tools into its compact frame. From an everlasting pen to a firestarter, this multitool is designed to handle a wide range of tasks. Need to open a bottle, cut a rope, or even start a fire? The Flounder 2.0 has got you covered. Its magnetic bit holder and two bit drivers (1/4in and 1/6in) make it easy to switch between tasks, while the tritium slots ensure visibility in low light conditions. Imagine the peace of mind knowing you have a tool that can adapt to various needs, whether you’re in the comfort of your home or out in the wilderness.

Building on the success of its predecessor, the Flounder 2.0 has been upgraded from 7 to 13 tools, making it even more versatile. It’s designed for a wide range of everyday tasks and outdoor activities, from quick repairs and maintenance to survival situations. Its robust construction ensures it can withstand the rigors of daily use, making it a reliable companion for any adventure. Picture yourself in a situation where you need to make a quick fix or handle an unexpected challenge; the Flounder 2.0 is there to ensure you’re never caught unprepared.

If the Flounder 2.0 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2024. To learn more about the Flounder 2.0 Titanium EDC multitool pendant project analyze the promotional video below.

Whether you’re tackling everyday repairs, embarking on an outdoor adventure, or working on a DIY project, the Flounder 2.0 is designed to be your reliable, multifunctional tool. Its compact size and comprehensive toolset make it ideal for home improvement tasks, emergency situations, and everything in between. With the Flounder 2.0, you’ll always be prepared, no matter what life throws your way. Imagine the confidence and convenience of having a tool that is as versatile as your lifestyle demands, always within reach and ready to perform.

Made from GR5 Titanium, the Flounder 2.0 is lightweight at just 33 grams and features a coin-sized, compact design. Its two-piece design enhances functionality, making it a versatile tool that fits effortlessly into your lifestyle. The multitool includes an everlasting pen, pry bar, firestarter, nail puller, pocket saw, two bit drivers (1/4in and 1/6in), magnetic bit holder, sharp blade for cutting ropes and cords, knife sharpener, bottle opener, flathead screwdriver, box opener, file, nail puller, and tritium slots for visibility in low light. Additionally, it has a keychain hole for attachment or wearing as a pendant, ensuring you can carry it with ease wherever you go.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and design specifications for the Titanium EDC multitool pendant, jump over to the official Flounder 2.0 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

