B-2 Pocket multitool for everyday carry (EDC)

Company have launched a new tactical pocketknife and multitool on Kickstarter this month in the form of the B-2 Pocket Blade. A designer pocketknife and multitool inspired by the B-2 Stealth Bomber Airplane. Check out the videos below to learn more about what you can expect from this ultracompact, highly versatile and precision made multitool complete with serrated and non-serrated blades. Early access pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $50 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Ever since Bomber and Company debuted its first product back in 2014, they have taken the world by storm, raising over $1M in total funding with over 20,000 backers. After 7 SUCCESSFUL campaigns, Bomber & Company is extremely proud to introduce the newest addition to their 2023 collection – THE B-2 POCKET BLADE.”

B-2 Pocket multitool specifications

UltraLight Weight: 1.9oz

Length of Knife (opened): 4.6inch / 11.8cm

Length of Blade: 2inch / 5cm

Thickness: 0.4inch / <1cm

Handle Length: 2.8inch / 7cm

Materials (Blade and Body): 440Carbon Black Stainless Steel

Hardness: 58-60HRC (Rockwell Hardness Scale)

Color: Jet Black

“440C black stainless steel allows the B-2 Pocket Blade to be one of the strongest nano blades ever created by mankind. Rated at 58-60HRC the B-2 Pocket Blade is extremely tough and will stay sharp for longer periods of use. 440C is a highly durable and corrosion resistant stainless steel. The B-2 Pocket Blade can endure years of outdoor wear without extra maintenance to protect the blade from rusting.”

Assuming that the B-2 Pocket funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the B-2 Pocket multitool project take in the promotional video below.

“The miniature size of the pocket knife means it can easily be hidden in any coin pocket or clipped onto keychains without notice. Think of the B-2 Pocket Blade as slightly bigger, slightly beefier, and ever so slightly… more badass version of the B-2 Nano Blade.

The B-2 Pocket Blade is both locking and folding. Safety was one of our main concerns when it comes to a knife of this size. We wanted the design to be suitable for beginners as well as intermediate knife experts. The lock is a lever rather than a push button. You can actually use the spine to scrape flint without the worry of it coming around when the blade is locked.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and quality standards for the multitool, jump over to the official B-2 Pocket crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



