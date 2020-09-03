Keytool folding multitool and pocket knife

Keytool is a new folding multitool and pocketknife which offers a number of useful features including a phone stand, the obligatory bottle opener, knife, SIM card removal tool and more. Early bird pledges are available from $56 or £43 offering a 30% saving off the recommended retail price. If goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020.

A promotion is currently underway for the next few days offering the lowest price possible for the folding multitool, so don’t delay if it is something you could use.

“Keytool is the special tool designed for life. It is light，handy and small, suitable to be carried every day and integrates every detail of life.Full cnc manufacturing cooperates with you who have requirements in the living life, whether you go to play, to work or to rest, you have many opportunities to use it.”

“I believe that most of the people would take the cell phone with you all the living time. We love to use the phone stand or holder when necessary. It could easily be opened, the phone could be put straight or horizontally what you like to place, and the built-in magnetic retractable design, does not easy to open when you don’t use it.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals