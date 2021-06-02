Rhinokey pocket multitool and key organizer

After a successful Kickstarter campaign the Rhinokey key organiser and multitool is now available to purchase priced from $55. The Rhinokey can hold 1 to 10 keys! It used a kind of screw also known as “Chicago Screws”, these screws can screw into each other.
Besides organizing keys, of course, there are a lot of functions that are included in the design, such as a HEX wrench, HEX Bit holder, File, Bottle opener, Flathead Screwdriver/ Pryer, Ruler, Loophole. All of which can be used for a wide range of different tasks. Inside one part of the Rhinokey, there is a built-in LED that is used for moments when you need a light.
Features and benefits of the Rhinokey inlcude :
– No damaged pockets
– Personalized organization
– Stack 1 to 10 keys of any kind
– Multifunctional & Compact
– LED light
– Titanium
– Bottle Opener, Flathead Screwdriver, Hex Wrench, Ruler, File, Bit Holder.
“Just like a wallet, but then for your keys. RHINOKEY is a Titanium versatile Everyday Carry Multitool Key Organizer with a built-in LED Flashlight and functions used for daily tasks.”
Source : Rhinokey
