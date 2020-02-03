Mulan 2020 final trailer released by Disney

Disney has released the final trailer for its new live-action Mulan film which will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide from March 27th, 2020 onwards. The action drama film has been directed by Niki Caro and is an adaptation of the Disney 1998 animated Mulan film.

The new Disney Mulan film stars Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin and Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”

“When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

Source : YouTube

