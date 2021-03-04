MSI MPG Z590 CARBON EK X monoblock combo now available to preorder for $500



If you have been patiently waiting for the availability of the new MPG Z590 Carbon EK X motherboard you’ll be pleased to know it is now available to preorder from EKWB. The EK-Quantum MPG Z590 Carbon EK X motherboard is available to preorder priced at $500 and is available through the EK Webshop and MSI’s worldwide retailer network.

“What sets this motherboard apart is its unique design combined with a monoblock that aesthetically blends in with it. The carbon fiber pattern is there to remind all hardcore gamers that pushing the limits is what gaming is all about. A powerful 16+1+1 Duet Rail Power System provides stable power to the CPU with sixteen of the 75 A power stages supplying the CPU core and the other two the integrated GPU and System Agent. The massive power delivery system allows for high overclocks and, by proxy, a great boost in performance, for which the only downside is increased heat generation. This is where the EK monoblock kicks in – to cool down not just the CPU but the power delivery system as well.”

Specifications of the MSI MPG Z590 CARBON EK X motherboard :

– Supports 11th & 10th Gen Intel Core / Pentium Celeron processors for LGA 1200 socket.

– Native PCI-e gen 4.0 offers twice the bandwidth of PCI-e gen 3.0 and makes sure your GPU and storage run at maximum speed without bottlenecks.

– Enhanced Power Design: 16+1+1 Duet Rail Power System, dual 8-pin CPU power connectors, Core Boost, DDR4 Boost.

– MYSTIC LIGHT: 16.8 million colors / 29 effects controlled in one click. MYSTIC LIGHT EXTENSION supports both RGB and RAINBOW LED strip.

– M.2 Shield Frozr: Both M.2 slots with Shield Frozr are built for high-performance systems and a non-stop gaming experience.

– Lightning USB 20G: Built-in USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 port offers 20 Gb/s transmission speed, which is 4 times faster than USB 3.2 Gen 1.

– AUDIO BOOST 5: 8-channel (7.1) HD isolated audio with a high-quality audio processor for the most immersive audio experience.

– 2.5G LAN with LAN Manager and Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 Solution: Upgraded network solution for professional and multimedia use delivers a secure, stable, and fast network connection.

– Pre-installed I/O Shielding: Better EMI protection and more convenience for installation.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals