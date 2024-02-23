MSI motherboards now support 256GB of memory

MSI has announced that both its AMD and Intel motherboards now support an impressive 256GB of memory. This is big news for anyone who uses their computer for heavy-duty tasks and needs their machine to handle multiple processes smoothly and efficiently. For those who use Intel processors, this update is relevant to MSI’s 700 and 600 series motherboards. These motherboards are designed to work with DDR5 memory, which is the newest and fastest type of memory available. To access this increased memory capacity, users will need to perform a BIOS update. MSI has already released some of these updates and is planning to release more soon.

MSI 256GB DDR5 motherboards

But it’s not just Intel users who get to benefit from this upgrade. MSI has also rolled out support for 256GB of memory on all of their AM5 motherboards, which includes the X670, B650, and A620 models. This was made possible through a BIOS update that was released in January 2024. Now, those with AMD processors can also enjoy the benefits that come with having more memory at their disposal.

This move by MSI is quite significant in the world of computing. The amount of memory a system has is directly linked to its performance capabilities. With more memory, computers can run a larger number of applications at the same time without slowing down. This is especially beneficial for users who need to work with large files or run complex programs that require a lot of memory.

To make sure they can use this new feature, MSI motherboard owners should update their BIOS. MSI advises users to keep up with their official announcements and to regularly check their product pages for the latest BIOS updates and guidance on how to install them.

With this enhancement, MSI is offering both Intel and AMD users the chance to significantly boost their computing performance. This upgrade is all about handling larger data sets and running more applications at the same time without compromising on speed or efficiency. It’s an important step forward for anyone who wants to ensure their computer is as powerful and capable as possible. MSI motherboard users should stay tuned to the company’s official updates to make the most of these technological advancements and keep their systems at the forefront of technology.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals