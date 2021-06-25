MAG X570S motherboards with military inspired designs

MSI has introduced new MAG X570S Series motherboards this week both of which have been inspired by military design with both motherboards sharing identical styling. The MAG X570S TORPEDO MAX now comes in the Pacific Blue colorway together with a fanless chipset heatsink. MSI remove the fan to reduce dust and noise and both MAG X570S TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI and MAG X570S TORPEDO MAX motherboards have M.2 Shield Frozr to help keep your storages cool as possible during even the heaviest of loads. The former has an All aluminium Design while the latter has an Extended Heatsink Design.

“At the beginning of June, MSI presented the brand-new X570S Series motherboards during MSI’s online product launch event. The unique designs and remarkable features sparked widespread discussions. Here are more in-depth concrete details regarding the MSI MAG X570S Series. In 2019, AMD’s X570 platform came out and became the first chipset that supports PCIe 4.0 solution. Even now, MSI X570 Series motherboards are undoubtedly a great lineup with high specifications and aggressive designs. However, MSI can’t just stop there. Our mission is to deliver the best computing experience for every gamer and creator. The new X570S Series motherboards achieved exactly that.”

“Both MAG X570S Series motherboards feature 12 Duet Rail Power System with digital PWM IC to unleash the potential power of the processors. With 2 PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, both motherboards support multi-GPU CrossFire Technology. The MAG X570S Series motherboards are equipped with 2.5G LAN while the MAG X570S TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI supports the latest network solution Wi-Fi 6E for high-speed transmission. For the audio, the MAG X570S Series is upgraded to Audio Boost 5, which provides a high-tier audio experience.”

For more information on the new motherboards unveiled by MSI this week jump over to the official product pages MAG X570S TOMAHAWK MAX Wi-Fi and MAG X570S TORPEDO MAX.

Source : MSI

