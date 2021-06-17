Gigabyte AMD X570S fanless PC chipset motherboards

Gigabyte has this week introduced its new fanless PC chipset cooling motherboards in the form of the X570S AORUS series, adopting 14 phases all-digital power supply of high-quality Intersil PWM controller with 60 Amps per phase DrMOS design together with 2.5 Gbps Ethernet connectivity. Designed to be used with the AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors the fanless PC motherboards feature enhanced DrMOS direct power design and 6 layers and above ultra cool PCB for higher stability.

The whole series of motherboards are equipped with a brand-new passive chipset thermal design and up to four sets of high thermal efficiency armored PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots with M.2 Thermal Guard III. Making sure that the motherboard effectively dissipates the heat on chipsets and 7000 MB/s high speed operating on NVMe SSDs without throttling when overheating occurs. The flagship X570S AORUS MASTER motherboard is fitted with a 16-phase direct digital power design for the more solid power management and optimized overclocking performance.

“With 16-phase to work with, the power demand is evenly processed by each phase to avoid long-time high loading operation of one single phase with further reduction of the heat and power consumption. This improve the overall power efficiency, durability and service life of the motherboard, which enabling users to maximize the overclocking potential on the AMD Ryzen 5000 desktop processors without the concerns of overclocking failures or diminished performance caused by unstable or overheated power supply.”

“Providing users with the best product has always been Gigabyte’s mission, while the top-quality AMD platform motherboards with excellent compatibility, high efficiency and low temperature demonstrates our strong strength in the development of AMD motherboards. “said Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division. ” AMD is excited for the launch of new and innovative X570 motherboards, bringing even more offerings to the AMD Socket AM4 platform,” said Chris Kilburn, corporate vice president and general manager, client component business unit, AMD. “These new motherboards will continue to showcase the groundbreaking performance of the AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors, maximizing the potential for enthusiasts, gamers, and content creators alike.”

“GIGABYTE’s X570S series motherboards are developed by gamers and professional designers who pursue performance, and are enhanced by the features of 16-phase direct digital power design, advanced VRM thermal design, silent cooling design without chipset fan, several PCIe 4.0 interfaces, blazing fast LAN, updated BIOS, and R&D’s adjustment. This series definitely impress the performance chaser by the performance and stability and become the perfect choice for high-end users who plans to assemble AMD platforms.”

Source : TPU

